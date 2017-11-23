Distinction delight for Woodhall Spa pupils

Two Year 8 pupils from St Hugh’s Prep, Woodhall Spa, are celebrating after gaining distinctions in their LAMDA grade 3 acting exams.

Grace Pocklington and Molly Rose performed two pieces together for the exam and they were also interviewed on their knowledge and interpretation of the pieces.

Headmaster, Chris Ward, said, “I am thrilled for Grace and Molly as they have worked extremely hard for this examination. We encourage all pupils to participate in the performance arts as it helps them to develop real life skills, including selfconfidence and public speaking.”