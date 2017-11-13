Dignified silence at Woodhall Spa school

Pupils and staff at St Hugh’s School in Woodhall Spa gathered together to commemorate the fallen last Friday.

At 11 minutes past 11 o’clock they held an act of remembrance, with a poem was read by the Head Boy, prayers by the Head Girl and Deputy Heads of School.

Act of Remembrance at St Hugh's Prep, Woodhall Spa EMN-171111-085129001

The Last Post was played by a Year 7 pupil.

Headmaster Chris Ward, said; “It is important, as a school with close military links, that we remember those brave men and women, husbands and wives, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters who gave their lives for their country.”