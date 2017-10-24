Did you witness these incidents in Wragby and Minting?

Police have appealed for witnesses and information after an incidents of criminal damage in Wragby and vehicle ASB in Minting.
According to police, buildings at the Football Club - on Lincoln Road in Wragby - have been damaged over the last month, including windows being broken.
A VW Camper Van has had its tyres slashed while parked on Silver Street in Wragby over the weekend.
There have also been reports of anti-social vehicle use on the Green Lanes near Minting.
If you have any information or have witnessed any of the above please call 101 or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.