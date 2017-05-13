Diamond Day as Horncastle couple celebrate

One of Horncastle’s most respected and well-known couples have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

David and Dorothy Platt (pictured) of Bowl Alley Lane moved to the town from Guildford in 1991.

David & Dorothy Platt on their wedding day in 1957 EMN-170805-085704001

They were almost immediately accepted as pillars of the church and community.

David, a professional quantity surveyor, was quickly put to work as Treasurer of the Civic Society and Friends of St Mary’s Church.

His professional skills made him an effective leader of the St Mary’s Building Team and, under David’s leadership, an almost continuous programme has resulted in the Grade ll*listed building being accepted as one of the best kept churches in Lincolnshire

Retired teacher and prison social worker Dorothy is a Local Lay Minister.

She is involved in many church activities, such as the Coffee Plus Group for people with learning difficulties.

Any number of local people will also have benefitted from David’s work as co-ordinator for the Horncastle Voluntary Car Service, where he is consistently backed by Dorothy.

The anniversary was celebrated by the couple’s many friends.

“Moving to Horncastle was the best thing we ever did,” said David, who received the British Empire Medal for his activities. And it is certain to say many, many people in the town will have cause to agree with that.