Decision due on three-day music festival in Ludborough

East Lindsey District Council is due to decide on whether to grant a premises licence to a three-day festival near Ludborough, which would see live music and alcohol sales until the early hours of the morning.

On Monday (July 24), ELDC’s licencing committee will making the decision on whether this year’s ‘Equinox Festival’ will be allowed to take place on a farm in Wyham cum cadeby between September 22-25, with a capacity of up to 5,000 people.

The festival has been held in the Tattershall area in previous years.

The not-for-profit festival organisers, Medieval Chemistry Ltd, have applied for permission to host live music between 10am and 2am the following morning, on both the Friday and Saturday (September 22-23) and between 10am and midnight on the Sunday (September 24). The event will close at 2pm on the Monday.

The organisers have also applied for a licence for alcohol to be sold at the festival from midday to 2am on the Friday and Saturday, and from midday to midnight on the Sunday.

Ludborough Parish Council and some residents have objected to the plans on grounds of traffic management, public safety, and public nuisance.

The festival organisers have been contacted for comment.