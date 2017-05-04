Dave is driving them wild with new album

Dave Hunt has come a long way since he played a set of drums when he was a ‘little kid’.

The Horncastle-based muscian - known by many as ‘Harmonica Dave’ - has just released his latest album.

Called ‘100 Horses’, it has been well received by critics and is already receiving air-play on national and regional radio.

The album is described as an exciting mix of Delta Blues, Southern Rock and harmonica-led rhythm and blues.

Dave says he is delighted with the initial response.

He admits it was hard work...there again, he played most of the instruments himself although he called in a ‘little help’ from an army of friends and fellow musicians on several tracks.

He’s also full of praise for producer Andy Littlewood.

Dave, a familiar face around Horncastle, says: “It was great putting the album together and I’m really pleased with the results - and the reception it’s got.

“The album is doing very well. It’s being played on over 20 radio stations and I’ve had requests from several others .

“It was only released April 24 so we very pleased.”

Dave admits music runs through his veins.

He turned pro’ at the age of 18 and toured Germany as a member of a group.

During a trip to Frankfurt, the group’s singer was so ill she had to return to the UK. Dave took over the vocals, got the ‘front man’ bug and never went back to playing the drums again!

Since then, he’s continued to tour Europe - he’s something of a TV star in Spain - and has clocked up thousands of miles around the UK, both as a solo artist and as a leading member of several groups

His debut album – ‘Box Full of Blues’ was released in 2014 and was followed in 2015 by ‘Whiskey and Demons’ which was voted album of the week by Hit-Tracks.

He can be seen performing up and down the country with his band ‘The Legendary Nighthawks’.

l ‘100 Horses’ can be ordered from www.madears productions.com. Details from www.facebook.com/DaveHuntBlues.