Dates confirmed for Horncastle’s festive market

Horncastle’s 2017 Christmas Market will be held on Sunday, December 10.

Organised by the town’s Festivals Committee, the market will again have a Victorian theme and is expectded to attract big crowds.

Meanwhile, East Lindsey District Council has announced the last Farmer’s Market of the year in Horncastle will be held on Thursday, December 14.

The final Craft Market will be on Saturday, December 9.

An ELDC spokesman said markets provided the perfect opportunity for shopping in the build up to Christmas.

The spokesman added: “Take a wander through one of the local markets to see what you might find. Whether it’s fresh, local produce for the festive meal or a wonderfully unique gift for a loved one, there’s something for everyone.”

More details of the town’s Christmas Market are expected to be announdced next week.

It is hoped to attract more stalls than ever, along with live entertainment and various other attractions.

Town councillors have also been pressing for free parking.

See next week’s Horncastle News for an update.