Search

Dancing delights

Julie Deane Dance School pupils came away winners at the South Lincs Dance Festival held recently at Sleaford EMN-161125-133043001

Julie Deane Dance School pupils came away winners at the South Lincs Dance Festival held recently at Sleaford EMN-161125-133043001

0
Have your say

Young dancers from Horncastle came away with medals and trophies from the South Lincs Dance Festival held in Sleaford recently.

The young dancers are all pupils at the Julie Deane Dance School.