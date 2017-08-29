Damage to vehicle on The Broadway, Woodhall Spa

Lincolnshire Police have reported that a parked vehicle was damaged while parked on The Broadway last week.

The vehicle, a grey Honda Civic, sustained damage to the wing mirror whilst parked on The Broadway, Woodhall Spa, opposite Boots between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on August 25.

Lincolnshire Police say the driver of the offending vehicle did not stop and leave any details.

If you have any information please call 101, alternatively call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.