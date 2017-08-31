Criminal Damage in Tennyson Gardens, Horncastle

Police in Horncastle are appealing for witnesses after an incident of criminal damage at a residential property in Tennyson Gardens last Monday (August 28).

Between the hours of 11am and approximately 6pm a ball baring was shot at a window and cracked the glass.

If anyone saw any suspicious behaviour in or around Tennyson Gardens, contact PCSO Nigel Wass by telephoning 101 Ext 4627 (mobile 07939 312724) or ring Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111, quoting Incident number 428 of the 28/8/2017