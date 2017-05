Lincolnshire Police have reported criminal damage to a house window in Church Avenue in Horncastle, believed to have been caused by an air pellet gun.

Police suspect the air pellet was fired from a vehicle, and said that it caused distress to the occupants of the house.

If you witnessed anything, or have any information in connection with the incident, please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.