Criminal damage and attempted burglaries in Wragby and Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and asking people to be vigilant in the Horncastle and Wragby areas, after criminal damage and attempted burglary incidents earlier this week.

PCSO Nigel Wass said that two windows were damaged at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre in Bridge Street, Horncastle, and a mini-digger had fuel stolen from it and was damaged whilst parked in High Toynton.

During the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday) there was an attempted burglary at farm buildings at Scrivelsby and an attempted Burglary at the e-cigarette shop in Lincoln Road, Wragby - which is the second attempted burglary in Wragby in the last 24 hours.

If you witnessed anything, or if you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.