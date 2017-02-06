Crimes in Woodhall Spa and Moorby

Scrap was taken from a driveway in Woodhall Spa on Friday (February 3), shortly after a shed was entered overnight in the nearby village of Moorby.

The scrap had been left for collection, and it was taken from near the back door of the property in Mill Lane, Woodhall Spa, between 10.30am and 1pm on Friday. PCSO Nicola Stuchfield said that the offenders would have had to walk down the driveway to take it.

If you have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 222 of February 2, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Overnight on February 2-3, a shed was entered in the village of Moorby but nothing was taken. It is believed that the offenders may have been disturbed.

If you have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 98 of February 3, or call Crime Stoppers.

PCSO Stuchfield added: “Can I also remind you to ensure outbuildings and sheds are secure. Thank you.”