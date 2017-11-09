Woodhall Spa woman ‘failed to provide breath sample’ after swerving across road

A Woodhall Spa woman, who was seen swerving across the road, was driving what was ‘just a three minute journey’ to get home from her friend’s after a row, a court has heard.

Kim Morris, 56, of Albany Place, admitted failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis and for driving without insurance, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (November 8).

The court heard that Ms Morris was seen by police swerving across Horncastle Road in her Ford Fiesta at 12.30pm on October 11 and stopped her.

She gave a positive breath test reading of 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35, but at the police station she failed to give two samples for analysis.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Ms Morris had been at a friend’s house and had had an argument, and decided to drive the three minute journey to her home.

She said she had tried her best at the police station to provide a sample of breath but hadn’t been able to do so.

She said Ms Morris was ‘very embarrassed’ to be appearing in court.

The magistrates banned her from driving for 16 months but offered her the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which would reduce the period of the ban by 16 weeks.

She was also fined and ordered to pay costs and charges totalling £310.