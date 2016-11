One of Woodhall Spa’s ornamental village signs has been discovered seriously damaged.

The sign was sited on Stixwould Road and was found damaged on October 26.

PCSP Nicola Stuchfield of Woodhall policing team said: “It would have taken considerable force to cause this damage and the sign was left in two pieces.

“If you have any information please call 101. Alternatively call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”