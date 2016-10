Police are appealing for witnesses after a spate of criminal damage in Horncastle.

Two vehicles were damaged by being scratched along the bodywork whilst parked on Foundry Street Horncastle (near to the Gas Street entrance) some time on between Monday October 24 and Tuesday October 25.

If you have witnessed anything or have any information please call PCSO Nigel Wass on 07939312724 or email horncastlewragby.npt@lincs.pnn.police.uk