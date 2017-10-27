Warning after Lincolnshire pensioner is conned out of £10,000 in “deeply devious scam”

An 81-year-old man was conned into handing over £10,000 to fraudsters in a “deeply devious scam”.

On Thursday October 27 he was contacted by someone claiming to be a Sergeant working for a fraud office.

He was told that his local Grantham bank branch was being investigated and asked him to withdraw £10,000 to help their investigation.

The victim was strictly told not to mention the investigation to the bank when he went to withdraw the money.

After making the withdrawal, the man returned home and a courier visited, taking the money from him. he victim had been told that this would happen so cooperated.

Sergeant Ian Cotton, of Lincolnshire Police said: “This was a truly appalling crime, we are supporting this man who is devastated and the crime will be thoroughly investigated.

“We haven’t seen scams like this in Grantham for some time and we need residents to be vigilant and look out for their family members, friends and neighbours.

“The Serious Fraud Office or any police fraud department would never ask to withdraw cash and hand it over to a third party. Fraudsters can be very convincing over the phone and this was a sophisticated and deeply devious scam. A similar tactic they may try is to say your bank account has been hacked and attempt to obtain your bank details, passwords and PINs. No law abiding organisation would do this.

“If you have any doubts about a call you’ve had or you are concerned someone else is being tricked, please call us on 101.”