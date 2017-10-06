VIDEO: Drones and police helicopter called in as investigation into mustard gas discovery near Woodhall Spa continues

Police drones have today been called in to help search Stixwold Lake as officers continue to investigate the discovery of mustard gas canisters near Woodhall Spa.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that three people arrested in connection with the discovery of mustard gas canisters in woods near Woodhall Spa have been released on bail until October 25.

The trio - one person from Woodhall Spa and two from Lincoln - were arrested earlier this week.

The canisters were discovered in Roughton Woods off Kirkby Lane last Sunday.

Police have confirmed that the search at an address in the Woodhall Spa area has been completed and, as with the Longdales Road address in Lincoln, no noxious substances were found.

A police and military presence remains at locations in Woodhall Spa and Stixwould. No further details have been released about why and how the canisters were found in the woods which are popular with walkers.

Police cordoned off the scene.

A police helicopter was called in yesterday (Thursday) to help officers working in the woods. Police add that there is not thought to be any risk to the public but their advice remains not to go to areas where there is an ongoing police presence.