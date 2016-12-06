Vandals and burglars strike at allotments in Horncastle

Allotment holders in Horncastle are being warned to take care after reports of vandalism and shed break-ins this week.

Allotments and sheds in Churchill Avenue, off Boston Road, were targeted overnight between Sunday and Monday.

Anyone with information should call 101 or CrimeStoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, police in Horncastle are holding a Christmas Crime Prevention and Awareness morning in Market Place on Thursday between 9am and 1pm.

If you have any concerns about prevent crime and protecting your home during the festive season, PCSO Nigel Wass will be available to give advice.