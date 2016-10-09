UPDATE (MONDAY): Unexplained death being probed by police in Coningsby

Lincolnshire Police say they are investigating the scene of an unexplained death of a 38-year-old man in Dogdyke Road, Coningsby, on Sunday (October 9).

Today (Monday), a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 11.14am yesterday morning to an address in Coningsby.

“A 38-year-old man was pronounced deceased a short time later. At this time the death is being treated as unexplained.”

No further details will be released until next of kin are informed and the circumstances have been established.

A number of police vehicles, plus ambulances and forensics experts, descended on the property in Dogdyke Road, near the RAF base.

• If you have any information, call police on 101 and quote incident number 157 of October 9.