‘Unexplained’ death of a male being probed by police in Coningsby

Lincolnshire Police say they are investigating the scene of an unexplained death of a male in Coningsby.

According to a statement put on social media, the force says: “Lincolnshire Police are dealing with the unexplained death of a male in Coningsby. Officers are currently on scene and investigating.

“We are unable to release any further details until next of kin are informed and the circumstances established.”

It is understood a number of police vehicles, plus ambulances and forensics experts have descended on a property on Dogdyke Road, near the RAF base this afternoon.

* More information as we get it.