Police are looking for two men in a Ford Transit van linked to an attempted theft in Horncastle.

Police were called on Friday, October 14, to Spilsby Road, Horncastle, where two men were spotted trying to take items from a garden.

They left the area in a silver or light coloured Ford Transit.

If you have any information relating to this incident please ring police on 101, quoting Incident Number 23 of the 15th October.