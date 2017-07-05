Thousands of bottles of ‘fake’ perfume seized from Facebook sellers home

Investigations are ongoing after thousands of bottles alleged counterfeit perfumes were seized from the home of a Boston seller who had advertised their products on more than 500 Facebook pages following a raid yesterday (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Trading Standards and Lincolnshire Police joined forces to act on intelligence and raid the home address where the fake perfume seized included counterfeit versions of Chanel, Dior, YSL, Hugo Boss and Giorgio Armani.

Some of the items seized by Trading Standards yesterday (Tuesday).

The seller responsible was known to be selling the fake fragrances on over 500 ‘items for sale in…. ‘ Facebook pages.

Senior trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council Dan Brown said: “After significant intelligence from our social media channels and from other Trading Standards teams across the country, we worked with Lincolnshire Police to raid the Facebook seller’s home address. We were shocked at what we found – there must have been thousands of bottles of counterfeit perfume piled up in the living room!

“For consumers who are choosing to buy these products – they might think they are getting a bargain, but counterfeit products are usually made up of ingredients which are harmful. Many counterfeit perfumes can contain poisonous chemicals including cyanide and even human urine which can be very harmful and toxic.

“I’d say to consumers that if a deal seems too good to be true then it probably is. Not only could these products leave you out of pocket, but also could have serious implications to your health and wellbeing.”

The council asked anyone with information on illegal or fake products to get in touch with trading standards through the authority’s social media, email or by telephone.