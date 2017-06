A Stegia ride-on lawn mower was taken from a farm in Low Hameringham near Horncastle, according to Lincolnshire Police.

The incident occurred overnight between June 16 and 17.

Lincolnshire Police have asked to public to make sure items are left secure where possible, and have recommended the use of a ground anchor if possible.

If you have witnessed anything or have any information please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 136 of June 17.