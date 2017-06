Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the theft of a green quad bike and sprayer tank from a Hemingby Lane property.

According to Police, an attempted theft of another quad bike also occurred at the property.

A Green Honda 500 Quad Bike with a sprayer tank attached was taken overnight between June 14 and 15.

If you have witnessed anything or have any information please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 383 of June 15.