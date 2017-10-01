Quad bike stolen from Stainton by Langworth

A quad bike has been stolen from Stainton by Langworth.

Offenders broke into an agricultural building in the village between the hours of 8pm on September 25 and 7am on September 26.

They stole a Polaris quad bike with the registration number FX66 CHC

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or saw anyone acting suspiciously at the location, is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and leave a message on occurrence number 17000413904