Police warn shoppers over OAP purse theft

Horncastle Police have urged shoppers to be ‘on their guard’ after a pensioner had a purse stolen in a town supermarket last week.

Police say the elderly lady was ‘upset’ by the theft which happened when she was distracted after leaving her purse on view on top of a shopping trolley in Tesco.

Town-based PCSO Nigel Wass said the woman was apparently followed into the store .

The suspect was a white male, 6ft tall, aged 30/40 years of age with unshaven stubble and dark baseball cap with beige peak, jeans and black shoes.

PCSO Wass said: “Fortunately, incidents like this are very few and far between (in Horncastle). Even so, it is still very upsetting when it happens.

“The lady in question only took her eyes off her purse for a few seconds and it was gone.

“We’d urge people to be on their guard, particularly in the run up to Christmas.

“Our message is shield it - don’t show it.

“If you leave a valuable item on view, there are people who will try and take it.”

Meanwhile, the town’s Neighbourhood Police Team have organised two more meet-the-pubic events as part of the on-going ‘Community Policing Matters’ campaign.

The first will take place in Horncastle Library on Saturday (December 3) from 10am-noon and the second in the town’s Market Place on Thursday December 8.

Advice on security will be on offer at both events, along with a free property marking service.

PCSO Wass added: “It’s the first time we’ve used the library and it’s another way of engaging with the public.”

The Market Place event will be held in conjunction with staff from Lincolnshire County Council.

○The ‘Copper and the Curate’ have combined in their first ’operation.’

The News revealed last week that PCSO Wass had teamed up with the Rev Sam Parsons, a curate at St Mary’s Church, to hold joint patrols.

The duo worked together to offer support to a homeless man who was spotted in the town.

The man slept overnight on a bench. PCSO Wass and Rev Parsons spoke to him while a local business provided a hot meal and a drink.

Police stress the man was not breaking any laws and he moved on, telling PCSO Wass he was ‘heading for Hull’.