Police to crackdown on pavement bike riding in Horncastle

People riding bikes on pavements in Horncastle run the risk of being slapped with ‘on the spot’ £50 fines as part of a crackdown by the town’s Neighbourhood Police Team.

Officers say they are particularly concerned about the number of complaints about bikes being ridden on pavements without lights.

They add some incidents have resulted in pedestrians suffering ‘verbal abuse’ when they have complained to cyclists.

Officers from the town’s Neighbourhood Police Team will be staging patrols to target offenders and using the latest mobile technology to issue on-the-spotfines.

PCSO Nigel Wass said: “We have received an increasing number of complaints about bikes being ridden on pavements without lights and there have been several near misses.

“In some instances, people who have spoken to cyclists have received abuse.

“Cyclists reading this can take it as their warning. We won’t be warning them again.

“I can appreciate some people might not think about the consequences, but there is a risk of injury.

“Taking preventative action now is better than waiting for someone to end up in hospital.”

PCSO Wass indicated the problem appeared to be worse in the early hours of the morning when people are cycling to work.

He also said officers were aware of teenagers riding bikes without lights in the Market Place - and other areas of town - in the evenings.

He added: “This isn’t just kids - it is people of all ages.

“It is not always easy to see them (cyclists) - especially if they are wearing dark clothes.

“We are not saying don’t ride bikes but we are saying be sensible, be safe and think about other people.”

PCSO Wass said one reported incident had taken place in Mareham Road.

He explained: “A man was walking his dog when he narrowly avoided being hit by a cyclist who was on the pavement without lights. When the man complained, he was subject to unpleasant abuse.”

PCSO Wass said he and other members of the Neighbourhood Police Team would be staging early morning and early evening patrols.

He added: “We are aware of children riding bikes without lights in the Market Place area. It is all too easy for a car driver not to see an unlit bike. We could have a serious situation on our hands.”