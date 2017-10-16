Police hunt man after sneak-in burglary in Woodhall Spa

Police are appealing for witnesses to a sneak-in burglary that happened at a property in Witham Road, Woodhall Spa, at around 5pm on Saturday, October 14.

The offender entered the house through an insecure door while the occupiers were at home and stole a wallet, cash and bank cards.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 20-25, around 5’6”-5’7” tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and brown/grey jogging bottoms and trainers.

Anyone with information, or who saw suspicious activity that afternoon, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 307 of 14th October.