Police are appealing for information after 26 sheep were killed last night, January 5.

The incident occurred in a field next to the A46, between Starks Lane and Osgodby Top Road.

The sheep were herded by unknown means into a water filled dyke.

Did you see any suspicious vehicles or any stray dogs in the area or have your dog/s been missing last night and returned in a dirty state?

Any information to police on 101 and quote incident 168 06/01/17.