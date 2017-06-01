Man appeals for return of ‘lifeline’ mobility scooter

A West Ashby man has issued a heartfelt appeal for the return of his mobility scooter.

The man, who does not want to be named, says the scooter was stolen from the garage at his home on Wednesday afternoon.

The theft has been reported to police who have issued a crime number.

The ‘Sterling Sunrise’ scooter is a distinctive silver and blue colour and the man says it is a familiar sight in Horncastle.

He said: “I use it a lot to get into town and back and I hope someone sees this and returns it.

“It’s a lifeline for me. I’ll struggle without it.”

Anyone who can help should contact 101 quoting incident number 375 of May 31.