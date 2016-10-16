Lincolnshire Police ‘will take action’ over clown incidents after reports of children being chased

Police are warning residents about an increase in clown incidents - including ‘concerning’ reports of children being chased.

PCSO Daniel Widdowson said: “There seems to be an increase of incidents of sightings of people dressing up as clowns.

“The reports vary from low level sightings, to more concerning reports of children being chased by clowns.”

PCSO Widdowson said there have been a couple of incidents around the Mere’s Leisure Centre, Trent road, Hornsby Road and Barrowby areas of Grantham.

He said: “The NPT will be collating names of the people dressed as clowns and if appropriate will take any necessary actions to any offences committed.”

Anyone who sees someone dressed as a clown acting in a ‘suspicious manner’ is asked to call police on 101 giving a description of the clown(s) and what they are doing. In an emergency call 999.