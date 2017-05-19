Guest causes thousands of pounds worth of damage to Woodhall Spa hotel

A guest has caused several thousand pounds worth of damage to a hotel in Woodhall Spa

PC Jason Platt is investigating the incident of criminal damage that occurred in the early hours of Friday April 14 at the Eagle Lodge Hotel on The Broadway.

A guest caused several thousand pounds worth of damage to the room.

As part of the ongoing investigation, PC Platt would like to trace a taxi driver who brought guests from Lincoln to the hotel that morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 141 of 14th April.