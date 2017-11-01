Firefighter’s uniform stolen in Louth

Police are investigating the theft of a firefighter’s uniform from a vehicle in Louth.

Overnight between October 17-18, the offender stole the London Fire Service uniform from the back of a car parked in Commercial Road.

Lincolnshire Police made a public appeal this morning (November 1), and anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact PC O’Reilly at Louth Police Station via the 101 number, quoting incident number 118 of October 18.