‘Finn’s Law’ petition calling for attack on police dog to be classed as attempted murder gains thousands of signatures

A petition calling for police dogs and horses to be treated the same as police officers in the eyes of the law has gained more than 14,000 signatures after PD Finn was stabbed by an armed robber.

The Beds, Herts and Cambs Police Dog Finn required emergency surgery after being stabbed trying to apprehend a man suspected of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint. His handler PC Dave Wardell was also injured in the incident on October 5.

PD Finn received stab wounds to his head, and also his chest. The stab wound to his chest perforated his lung by eight inches, and required complex surgery that resulted in the loss of part of his lung in order to save his life.

Despite the serious nature of the attack the offence against PD Finn was classed as criminal damage.

A petition has subsequently been launched to change the law so that attacks of this kind against animals would be classed as assault or attempted murder - as it would be had the offender attacked PC Dave Wardell in the same manner.

To date the petition has been signed 14,000, but it needs 100,000 signatures before it can be considered in the House of Commons.

PD Finn is now recovering at home and is reported to be doing well, once more taking an interest in his food and his toys.

To sign the petition campaigning for ‘Finn’s Law’ visit https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/168678