Criminal damage with a hammer incident in Coningsby

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident of criminal damage in Coningsby.

At approx 9.30pm on Sunday, September 3, the offender approached a red BMW parked on Ingram Road and smashed the windscreen with a hammer.

PC Gary Young would like to hear from any witnesses, or any residents who have CCTV that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 528 of 3rd September.