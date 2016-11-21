Charity shop targeted by thieves in “senseless crime”

St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice is appealing for witnesses to come forward after one of its charity shops was broken into.

Thieves forced entry through a rear window at the High Street shop in Spilsby before prising the safe from the wall and making off with over £480 in cash, hospice scratch cards and a men’s Fossil watch valued at £50.

The intruders also stole two collection tins which both contained an undisclosed amount of money. The break-in happened overnight on Sunday November 20 with staff and volunteers making the discovery early the next morning.

Michele Duggan, Director of Income Generation and People for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “It is extremely upsetting that opportunist thieves would target our shop and steal money that directly helps to care for people living with a terminal diagnosis across Lincolnshire.

“It seems particularly cruel this close to Christmas when our teams are working hard to make every moment for every patient we see as special as we can. The focus of our whole nursing team is to provide the care, reassurance and support they need during this significant time.

“In addition to the money stolen we will also have to pay for the repairs and to review our security at these premises. In total this is a huge and unnecessary expenditure for St Barnabas and disheartening for our dedicated staff and volunteers in Spilsby.”

St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact police on 101 and quote incident number 47.

Michele said: “This is a senseless crime and with the help of our local community I hope we can bring those responsible to justice in order to prevent this happening again.”