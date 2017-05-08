CCTV released after man is injured in Woodhall Spa dog attack

CCTV has been released of a woman police would like to speak to in relation to a dog attack in Woodhall Spa.

PC Deborah Cameron is investigating an incident where a man was allegedly attacked by a dog, sustaining a leg injury

The incident happened around 3.10pm on Friday April 28 outside the Co Op store in Clarence Road.

PC Cameron would like to trace a woman who was outside the store with two dogs, including a black and white collie.

If you are the woman in the CCTV image, or you know her identity, please contact PC Cameron on 101, quoting incident number 287 of 28th April.