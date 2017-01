Police are appealing for information about a burglary at a shop in North Street, Horncastle.

The offence took place between 6.30pm on Sunday January 15 and 5.30am the following morning.

The offender gained entry to the rear of the shop by breaking the lock on the gate.

A bag of silver scrap metal, such as spoons and mirror backs, was stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Louth CID by call 101 and quoting incident number 73 of 16th January.