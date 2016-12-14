Crime thriller is latest read  by author Avril

A quiet, unexciting Lincolnshire village has its peace shattered one Sunday morning when its name is splashed across the national press with cries of ‘murder.’

That’s the plot of a new clerical whodunnit called ‘Who Killed Scofield?’ by Horncastle author and retired reverend Avril Ford.

Set in a fictional village called Thornton Crosby, the book is written from the point of view of character Jonathan Lawrence, a vicar who finds the body of the victim.

It’s the third book that Avril (73) has written but the first crime novel she has published.

She said: “It also poses the vicar with a moral question and is about forgiveness. It’s an ideal book for this time of year as it’s set around the winter months leading up to Christmas.

“It’s quite different to my other books as the first was an autobiography and the other was stories illustrated by my husband of modern parables - the stories that Jesus didn’t tell but could have if the Bible was set in the modern world.”

Avril may be retired but she still officiates and visits local schools.

She said: “One never stops. I’ve been writing since I was knee-high to a grasshopper and I have plans for more books. There might be another Jonathan Lawrence book.”

The book is available from Perkins in the Market Place and St Mary’s Church at £5.