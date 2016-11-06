Crews attend ‘fire in the open’ at Thimbleby

Embers from a bonfire are believed to have caused a ‘fire in the open’ on Main Road, in Thimbleby, last night.

Crews from Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Bardney were called to the incident at 6.47pm.

The fire caused ‘severe damage to a quantity of logs, wood and 6 adjacent trees’.

The service said crews used two hose reel jets and two main jets to extinguish the blaze.

They said the cause was believed to be accidental, due to embers from a bonfire.