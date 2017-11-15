Crafty creations at Coningsby for Poppy Appeal

BAE Systems has been encouraging employees up and down the country to get crafty in aid of the Royal British Legion this Remembrance Day.

The company’s employees based at RAF Coningsby and members of the RAF , along with families and friends, took up the challenge. They created and sold 120 poppies, raising £310 for the appeal.

Special mention goes to Lorraine Richardson, Mark Leak, Pat Leak, Trevor Steadman, Viv Steadman, Alan Taylor, Lucy Hardiment and Bob Kirk.