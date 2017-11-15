Search

Crafty creations at Coningsby for Poppy Appeal

Seven knitters from BAE Systems, the RAF, and their friends and families, both experienced and new to knitting, have been hard at work producing woolen poppies at RAF Coningsby for the British Legion to sell in the Poppy Appeal. Worthy of mention are: Lorraine Richardson Mark Leak Pat Leak Trevor Steadman Viv Steadman Alan Taylor Lucy Hardiment Bob Kirk EMN-171111-081746001
BAE Systems has been encouraging employees up and down the country to get crafty in aid of the Royal British Legion this Remembrance Day.

The company’s employees based at RAF Coningsby and members of the RAF , along with families and friends, took up the challenge. They created and sold 120 poppies, raising £310 for the appeal.

Special mention goes to Lorraine Richardson, Mark Leak, Pat Leak, Trevor Steadman, Viv Steadman, Alan Taylor, Lucy Hardiment and Bob Kirk.