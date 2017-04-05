COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Horncastle and Market Rasen area candidates revealed

The candidates for the upcoming Lincolnshire County Council elections on May 4 have been revealed.

The candidates standing in our local electoral divisions are as follows:

HORNCASTLE & THE KEALS: Bill Aron (Conservative), Mike Beecham (UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party) and Mark William Taylor (Labour).

TATTERSHALL CASTLE: Tom Ashton (Conservative), Jonathan Howard Noble (UKIP) and Phillip Martin Smith (Labour).

LOUTH WOLDS: Kate Elizabeth Anne Berridge (Labour), Hugo Marfleet (Conservative) and Daniel Anthony Simpson (Lincolnshire Independents).

WOODHALL SPA & WRAGBY: Patricia Anne Bradwell (Conservative) and Colin David Rickett (Labour).

BARDNEY & CHERRY WILLINGHAM: Chris Darcel (Lincolnshire Independents), Ian Gordon Fleetwood (Conservative), Vicky Pearson (The Green Party), Denise Mary Schofield (Labour) and Sharon Anne Spicer (UKIP).

MARKET RASEN WOLDS: Stephen Bunney (Liberal Democrat), Greg Gough (UKIP), Guy Edward Donald Grainger (Independent), Ian Edward Sharp (Labour) and Lewis Strange (Conservative).

NORTH WOLDS: Andrea Marie Clarke (Labour) and Tony Turner (Conservative).

WELTON RURAL: Brian Paul Jones (Labour), Sue Rawlins (Conservative) and Diana Meriel Rodgers (Independent).

• If you wish to vote in the county council elections, you must register by midnight on April 13.

Visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/lccelection (East Lindsey) or www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/my-council/ (West Lindsey) for further details.