Council tax payers face £6,500 bill for Horncastle election

Council taxpayers in Horncastle face a bill for £6,500 to cover the cost of a Town Council election next month.

The resignation of Phil Cantwell left a vacancy on the town council, and two candidates have been confirmed.

They are Dominic Hinkins and Craig Moore.

An election can only be called if there is more than one candidate, and if a minimum number of 10 residents write to East Lindsey District Council calling for one to be held.

That is what happened after Mr Cantwell’s resignation. Had just one person come forward, the town council would have been left to pay a £50 ‘administration charge’.

However, town clerk Amanda Bushell confirmed the cost of the election was expected to be £6,500. That will be paid to ELDC who will oversee the election. ELDC previously covered the cost of elections until a change in national policy.

*Residents can cast their votes on September 14 at two polling stations, Stanhope Hall and the Community Centre. They will open from 7am to 10pm.