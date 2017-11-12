Council - it’s not right for The Wong proposal

Horncastle Town Council could be on a collision course with East Lindsey District Council over the future of The Wong.

The Wong is an historic area of open land in Horncastle and is owned by ELDC.

It has been at the centre of controversy for several years with various groups in Horncastle - including the Town Council - wanting to establish all or part of the site for community use.

ELDC has now written to the Town Council, asking for its support in transferring The Wong from a ‘greenfield’ to ‘brownfield’ site.

ELDC say the land could then be allocated for residential development with a minimum number of 12 dwellings.

But, at their monthly meeting on Monday night, members of the Town Council’s planning committee refused to support the proposal.

A letter from ELDC was read out, stating that transfer to a brownfield site was in line with new Government regulations.

The letter added that there was no binding agreement to sell the site and that the transfer would only register the site for development ‘in principal.’

However, planning committee members opposed the proposal with Coun David Stott saying ‘no-one in Horncastle’ would support houses being built.

Coun Angela Birchall said she believed The Wong had been ‘bequeathed’ to the people of Horncastle and that the land should be set aside for community use. She added there were more suitble sites to develop.

Planning committee chairman Coun Brian Burbidge pointed out development could also lead to the loss of the only free public car park in Horncastle.

Coun Rose Williams referred to the historic value of the site, part of which was the town’s Cattle Market with several animal pens still retained.