Cool response to plans for homes at ex Horncastle printers

A company behind plans to transform a former printing works in Horncastle into housing development have been urged to ‘think again’ by town councillors.

Culpit and Newton Properties want to build six houses on the site of the former printing premises off Louth Road. The existing building would be demolished.

A representative from the company outlined the scheme at a meeting of the town council’s planning committee last Tuesday.

Although he claimed the site was ideal for developing, and had ‘lots of benefits’, councillors raised several concerns about the application.

Coun Angela Birchall said she was worried that the design of the proposed access road would create problems with car parking.

She said cars would be parked on an adjoining road which was already subject to complaints about parking.

Committee chairman Coun Brian Burbidge said he thought refuse collection vehicles would not be able to enter the site - because of the limited access.

He said residents would have to ‘pull’ their own bins to the end of the access road to get them emptied.

Coun Burbidge also said there was a lack of information about drainage proposals while Coun Fiona Martin asked who would be responsible for the cost of maintaining the areas of green space within the development.

She said the town council could not commit itself to ‘more grass cutting.’

Coun David Stott said the council could not support the application in its ‘present form’ and his proposal received unanimous backing.

The representative from Culpit and Newton indicated they would still go ahead with the application but said he would ‘take on board’ the council’s concerns.

A final decision will be made by planners at East Lindsey.