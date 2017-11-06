Consultation on admissions policies for Lincolnshire schools

A consultation is now underway on proposed changes to admissions policies for schools in Lincolnshire for the 2019 intake - and all parents of children aged between 2 and 18 are entitled to take part.

This year, Lincolnshire County Council is proposing changes to the admission arrangements for Community and Voluntary Controlled schools.

Many of the county’s foundation, aided, free schools and academies have also proposed changes to their admissions policies and these have been published for consultation too.

The new proposed admissions policies can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/admissionsconsultation where there are also details of how any comments and feedback can be sent to the council.

Any school admissions policies which are not listed will remain unchanged.

The consultation closes on December 18, and final policies for 2019 will be available on the Lincolnshire County Council website in March 2018.