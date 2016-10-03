Construction Baron tours the county to mark Lincolnshire Day

One of the 25 Barons which lined the streets of Lincoln for the Baron’s Charter Trail last year took a tour of the county to mark Lincolnshire Day.

The Construction Baron visited sights including Lincoln Cathedral, Lincoln Castle and Skegness seafront as part of the celebrations on Saturday, October 1.

Construction Baron on tour for Lincolnshire Day EMN-160310-163314001

The Baron was part of Lincoln’s Magna Carta celebrations and, following the end of the Trail, it was bought at auction by its sponsors, Chestnut Homes.

It has since taken up pride of place in the reception area at Chestnut Homes’ headquarters in Langworth, near Lincoln.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “As a Lincolnshire housebuilder, we are always proud to celebrate everything which is great about the county on Lincolnshire Day.

“This year, we thought what better way to join in the fun than to take our Construction Baron on a whistlestop tour of the county?”

The Construction Baron has previously been loaned to local schools and companies by Chestnut Homes.

“This time we took him further afield to the landmarks of Lincoln and the coast at Skegness,” added Mr Newton.

“We also took him on a tour of our developments, with stops at Willoughby Chase in Alford and Riverside in Boston, before returning to Lincoln, where he popped in at LN6 before visiting The Grange in nearby Scothern.”

Following his tour of Lincolnshire, the Construction Baron has been loaned out to the Giant store at Doddington Hall, where he will be on show until October 20.

He will then move on to St Barnabas Hospice.