Coningsby’s Stacey set to compete in Yorkshire rally

A Coningsby based RAF technician is set to participate in an action packed rally in Yorkshire next weekend as part of the Armed Forces Rally Team.

29 year old Stacey Hadlum makes up part of the iconic rally team that will travel to the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire this weekend (29th-30th) in their fleet of Land Rover Wolves.

The rally enthusiast, who has demonstrated a keen dedication to the sport since joining the team in 2011, balances training with a full time job in the RAF and studying for an Open University degree in engineering.

During her time with the team, Stacey has played a crucial role as both a co-driver and part of the service crew, navigating her crew to victory in the Armed Forces Rally championships in 2014.

This weekend will see the team battle it out in a rally which comprises three events, the Trackrod Historic Cup, the Trackrod Forest Stages and the Trackrod Land Rover Challenge. Stacey will have a crucial role in the service crew.

Supporting the team at the event, Prestone, maker of the USA’s No.1 coolant/anti-freeze and sponsor of the Armed Forces Rally Team, will provide a number of products to ensure the Land Rovers excel in the extreme conditions of the rally.

Prestone has sponsored the team across the 2017 season, most recently supporting at the fourth stage of the Prestone MSA British Rally Championships in Ypres, providing first fill of coolant, screen wash and brake fluid to the Armed Forces Land Rovers.

Speaking ahead of the weekend Stacey said: “We’ve been training really hard this season and the team is in a great position going into the event.

“Rallying takes lots of hard work and dedication, particularly when I’m balancing it with a full time job and studying, but it’s so worth it. I’d definitely encourage more girls to get involved with the sport, I’m part of a predominantly male team with only myself and one other girl, but when I’m co-driving I’m very much in charge and I love working with the drivers to navigate the courses! Co-driving is a huge responsibility but it’s such a thrill directing the driver on what can be incredibly challenging courses.

“The Land Rovers are amazing to watch, people never expect to see them holding their own against traditional rally cars, so it’s great to be able to surprise people with their capabilities!

“I’m going to be working with the service crew this weekend which means making sure the cars are in top condition ahead of and during the rally and having the right products and equipment is a big part of that.

“We’re hugely grateful for the support we’ve received from Prestone, it’s so reassuring to know that the vehicles are running on the best products available. We’re in the best shape we can be going into Rally Yorkshire and we’re anticipating a strong finish.”