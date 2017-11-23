Coningsby residents urged to keep properties secure after ‘suspicious incidents’

Lincolnshire Police have urged residents living in the Coningsby area to make sure their properties are secure.

The plea comes after a series of suspicious incidents in the area.

In the past three weeks, police say they have received four reports of people ‘trying’ door handles for houses in the estates near to Old Boston Road, Coningsby.

The force says it has also received reports of lights being shone through residents’ letter boxes.

Anyone who witnesses any suspicious incidents should use the 101 number (or 999 in an emergency) and state that it is for the attention of PCSO Stuchfield.